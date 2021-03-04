Lawrence University names new president

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Laurie A. Carter has been named the new president of Lawrence University in Appleton.

She will become the 17th president in the 174-year history of Lawrence on July 1, succeeding President Mark Burstein, who announced in September that he would step away after eight years leading the liberal arts college. Carter comes with a deep resume in higher education leadership, including holding key positions at the Juilliard School and Eastern Kentucky University before being named president of Shippensburg University in 2017.

Carter, who is African American, will be Lawrence University’s first person of color president.

Carter’s tenure at Shippensburg, a regional, public university in south central Pennsylvania serving 6,500 students, has focused on prioritizing student success, building a positive relationship with the community and enhancing overall quality. She strengthened student success efforts by creating a first-year experience program, a first-generation college students program, a comprehensive student success center and an academic center for student-athletes.