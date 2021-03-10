Menominee Nation Arena to get name change

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh will get a new name.

In a statement, Menominee tribal leaders said the decision to step away from the naming rights agreement and focus on its primary operations was necessary due to the impact the pandemic had on its business.

“Our longstanding partnership with Menominee Nation has been an evolution and great partnership,” arena General Manager Jason Fields said in a statement. “Menominee Nation has helped bring excitement and memorable moments to the city of Oshkosh and fans nationwide.”

The arena will work with Spectra Partnerships of Philadelphia to find a new naming rights partner, Fields said. The arena also continues multiyear partnerships with Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Soper Contracting, Palermo’s Pizza Brands and Cobblestone Hotel Brands.

Fox Valley Pro Basketball Inc., which owns and operates the Oshkosh arena, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September after reaching agreements with its creditors, including the Wisconsin Herd, a G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and the City of Oshkosh.