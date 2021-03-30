Partnership to create more STEM teachers

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

St. Norbert College, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and the Green Bay Area Public School District are coming together to increase the number of math and science teachers.

The National Science Foundation awarded St. Norbert College a one-year $118,000 capacity-building grant for a project entitled, “Creating a Minor in Education as a Pathway for Science, Math or Computer Science Majors to Obtain Teaching Licensure.”

St. Norbert, in partnership with NWTC and the Green Bay schools, will collaborate to increase the number of qualified, diverse STEM-committed students choosing and completing STEM education programs at St. Norbert.

“Given the shortage of math and science teachers at all levels in the state of Wisconsin, the addition of this pathway will ensure a balance between the broadened Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s licensure requirements and St. Norbert’s mission and longstanding commitment to the development of content knowledge and community engagement to meet the diverse needs among Wisconsin students,” said David Bailey, divisional dean of natural sciences and professor of biology at St. Norbert.

The project’s goal is to develop a strong external partnership with NWTC that leads to transfer students choosing STEM education at St. Norbert and strengthening existing urban community partnerships with K-12 schools and developing additional rural and suburban K-12 school partnerships.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity to work with our partners at St. Norbert College toward our shared goal in providing clear career paths for students,” said Kathryn Rogalski, NWTC vice president of learning. “STEM students often leverage their versatile background to become instructors, though many do not have a direct pathway to obtain a teaching license.”

St. Norbert will create a STEM teaching minor for students who decide to pursue teaching later in their college careers, including students who are recruited into STEM teaching from a STEM major, and students who transfer from NWTC’s Laboratory Science Technology program while still graduating in four years. The minor will begin with a foundational course that will focus on community-engaged teaching, including field experience in a Green Bay area public school.