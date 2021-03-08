Program announced for virtual New North event

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The program lineup for the first of three virtual events – from 8:30 to 10 a.m. this Thursday – leading up to the in-person New North Summit has been set.

Speakers include Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.; Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, who will discuss how the organization is investing in addressing racial inequity and its support of entrepreneurs; and Bryan Hollenbach, executive vice president of Green Bay Packaging, who will share an update on the company’s new Green Bay mill.

The event will also include a commercial real estate update from NAI Pfefferle Vice President Manny Vasquez, business development videos and more.

Following the event, attendees can participate in a virtual networking session on the Meetaway platform, provided by Insight Publications.

“We are excited to offer a great lineup of summit-related events, starting on Thursday and leading up to our large gathering at Lambeau Field in June,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc.

The summit’s Playbook for Recovery series continues with a second virtual event from 9 to 10 a.m. on April 14. Themed as the Business & Community Training Camp, it will feature additional developments submitted by New North’s local partners, a presentation by St. Norbert College on scenario planning based on regional COVID-19 impacts, an update on the NEW Launch Alliance and insights from three local founders.

A third virtual event, Education and Talent Attraction Training Camp, will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on May 12. It will focus on best practices around upskilling and talent-attraction methods, the work of industry alliances and a real-estate forecast as it relates to pandemic effects. Virtual networking via Meetaway also will be available at the conclusion of the second and third virtual events.

The traditional in-person New North Summit is scheduled for June 10 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, starting at 8:30 a.m. The New North Summit is geared toward business executives and education, nonprofit and government leaders from around the region and state. Individuals who register for the New North Summit automatically will be registered for all events.

Online registration is available at newnorthsummit.com.