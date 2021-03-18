Ripon College, Marian look at collaborating

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Ripon College and Marian University have announced that they are creating a joint working group to examine the possibility of a more collaborative arrangement between the two Wisconsin schools.

The working group, which includes administrators, faculty, staff, trustees and students from both institutions, will explore the potential benefits of establishing a closer partnership around administrative, academic and co-curricular activities.

“We’re two different schools with two distinct histories and cultures, but we’re not looking to merge — rather, find some ways to cooperate,” said Zach Messitte, president of Ripon College. “We each care deeply for our students, and we each want to provide them with a comprehensive and quality education that is affordable and enriching. I’m hopeful that the joint group will find areas where, by working together, we might be able to enhance our respective institutions.”

Founded in 1851, Ripon College offers a liberal arts curriculum for 800 students on its 250-acre campus, located 20 miles west of Fond du Lac, where Marian University was established in 1936 by the Congregation of Sister of St. Agnes. Marian is a co-educational, Catholic university of about 1,200 students that inspires personal and professional success through its educational programs. Both schools emphasize small class sizes and the value of integrating the traditional classroom experience with practical work and internships.

“The possibility of a collaborative relationship with Ripon College that focuses on how both institutions can better serve students is another prime example of how beneficial forging new partnerships in higher education can be for everyone involved,” said Michelle Majewski, president of Marian University. “The potential of this proposed collaboration has yet to be determined, but it’s exciting for both Marian University and Ripon College to have this dialogue and think about what a partnership could look like.”

The joint group is expected to begin its work immediately and will thoroughly examine all areas for possible collaboration. The group will issue a report containing its recommendations by this summer.