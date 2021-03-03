Schneider sets sustainability goals

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Schneider, a Green Bay-based provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has announced a new set of corporate goals to help achieve its sustainability objectives.

Schneider’s new goals address actionable steps around sustainability initiatives including a commitment to:

Reducing carbon emissions by 7.5 percent per mile by 2025, and a reduction of 60 percent per mile by 2035.

Doubling Schneider’s Intermodal size by 2030, thus reducing carbon emissions by an additional 700 million pounds per year.

Achieving net-zero status for all company-owned facilities by 2035.

“Sustainability has been and will continue to be embedded into everything we do,” said Schneider CEO and President Mark Rourke. “We are committed to operating one of the most fuel-efficient and sustainably-minded fleets on the road. It is our responsibility.”

In addition to the new corporate goals, Schneider has committed to the future of fleet electrification, making necessary short- and long-term investments such as testing electrified powertrains, developing strategic zero-emission vehicle adoption plans and building relationships with key stakeholders and industry partners.

Rourke says reducing Schneider’s environmental impact begins with a continued focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving fuel efficiency and changing global operational policies to reduce the company’s overall carbon footprint.