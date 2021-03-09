TitletownTech invests in tech med startup

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech is investing in Springbok Analytics, a health care technology company that has developed an AI-powered software platform that transforms standard MRIs into dynamic three-dimensional analyses of muscle, giving users access to data that has never been seen before.

Founded in Charlottesville, Va., Springbok Analytics’ patented technology provides clinical decision support tools for injury management and performance optimization. This first-to-market solution delivers precise, objective data for providers to personalize the care of patients in the athletics, military and medical markets.

“Springbok’s platform presents unique data insights and is positioned to significantly advance precision health in musculoskeletal care,” said Jill Enos, managing director of TitletownTech. “We are excited about the impact of this technology on health care outcomes.”

Founded by three University of Virginia professors, Drs. Silvia Blemker, Joe Hart and Craig Meyer, with complementary expertise in imaging, muscle modeling and visualization, and kinesiology and athletic training, the company’s technology was initially developed to assist surgeons in tendon-lengthening procedures for children with cerebral palsy.

“After developing the technology, our team got very excited when we realized how many populations and conditions could ultimately benefit from our approach,” Blemker said. “It’s been an amazing journey so far, but we’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of what’s possible. That’s what keeps me going.”

Springbok commercialized its first application — a full lower body analysis — at the end of 2020 and continues to expand the platform’s capabilities for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions. This round of funding will enable Springbok to grow its customer base, continue to develop the software platform for application in the shoulders, lower back, spine, and ultimately the full body, and build out its team.