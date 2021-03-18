WMC changes up MOTY Awards

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is changing up the process this year for its Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

In a traditional year, the MOTY Awards would be announced at an evening reception at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. This black-tie event is an annual recognition of the impact manufacturing has on Wisconsin and a chance to showcase excellence in the industry.

The past year was anything but traditional, however. So, MOTY shifted its focus from selecting individual businesses as winners and instead chose to honor a large group of manufacturers that truly stepped up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This list of honorees includes employers that shifted manufacturing lines to make personal protective equipment and COVID-19 swab sticks, businesses that supported their local community through additional charity work and food donations to front-line health care workers, and manufacturers that innovated to speed up production for local supply chains.

Those from the New North receiving recognition include: Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Kaukauna; Bassett Mechanical, Kaukauna; Briess Malt & Ingredients, Chilton; Carnivore Meat, Green Bay; CMD. Corp., Appleton; Curt G. Joa, Sheboygan; Door County Coffee & Tea, Sturgeon Bay; Fox Valley Metal-Tech, Green Bay; KI, Green Bay; Tweet-Garot, De Pere; and Velocity Machine, De Pere. Learn more about all the honorees here.

The goal of the MOTY Awards program and its partners — Baker Tilly, Michael Best and WMC — is to highlight the best of the best in manufacturing. In 2020, the best of the best distinguished themselves by turning challenges into opportunities, stepping up instead of stepping back, and showing the state that ingenuity and innovation are alive and well on the factory floors of Wisconsin.

In addition, the MOTY team is celebrating and sharing many of these stories through “Wisconsin Made. The Podcast.” New episodes will be released each Friday through mid-May starting on March 19. The podcast will be available through most major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Click here to learn more about the podcast and to listen each week.