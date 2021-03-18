Women’s Funds embark on COVID-19 impact study

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Four Women’s Funds in Northeast Wisconsin are collaborating on a regional study looking at how women have been affected by COVID-19 over the past year.

The Fond du Lac Women’s Fund, the Women’s Fund of Green Bay, the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region and the Women’s Fund of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation came together to develop a survey, which will be administered by St. Norbert College’s Strategic Research Institute over the next several weeks. The survey aims to derive data to show how COVID-19 has impacted women and their families economically and socially one year since the pandemic struck the northeastern Wisconsin region.

The study runs through April 23 and after that, the data will be compiled into a report that will be shared with the public in June. The study is made possible through a grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, a funding collaborative which includes funds from the U.S. Venture Open Fund for Basic Needs, the J. J. Keller Foundation and other community donors.

The study will be conducted both online and through paper copies to help collect the most diverse representation of respondents. To access the survey, click here.