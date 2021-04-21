Appleton Airport sees strong March

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Appleton Airport saw a 23 percent increase in travelers last month compared to March 2020. As Northeast Wisconsin travelers begin to reclaim a sense of normalcy after one full year of pandemic restrictions, this growth is seen as a promising start to the year ahead for travel.

With March typically one of the airport’s busiest months in a non-pandemic year, the airport was thrilled to see over 57,000 travelers passing through its terminals in March as many travelers headed for warm, sunny destinations during spring break, a number comparable to pre-pandemic passenger counts.

In addition, all four airlines reported double-digit passenger increases compared to March 2020: American Airlines posted a 107 percent increase. American added a daily flight to Charlotte, N.C., in November and offers one-stop connections to Florida and Caribbean destinations.

“We’re seeing strong, pent-up travel demand for all our destinations,” said Abe Weber, Appleton Airport director. “Interest in travel to Florida was especially high this past month due to Allegiant offering six flights a week to Orlando.”

Appleton was the only Wisconsin airport to increase flights this spring, as compared to the airline industry’s peak year of 2019. In May, for example, Appleton shows a 3.2 percent flight increase.