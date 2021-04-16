Associated Bank increases community investment

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Associated Bank, N.A. will increase its Community Commitment Plan by 40 percent for the next three years.

The Community Commitment Plan is focused on helping communities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois grow and prosper through sound financial services, volunteerism and community investment. The three-year commitment is $3.37 billion — up 40 percent from what was pledged for the 2018-2020 plan and is the bank’s largest commitment to date.

Highlights of Associated Bank’s commitments include: