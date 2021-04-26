BPM Inc. adding water recovery facility

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

BPM Inc. – A Specialty Paper Mill in Peshtigo is adding a new Water Resource Recovery Facility adjacent to the paper mill.

The new $5 million facility will be run by BPM employees and will be used exclusively to treat water used in the papermaking process.

“The $5 million investment in treating our paper mill effluent is a business decision with several factors impacting it,” BPM General Manager Jim Koronkiewicz said in a statement. “It provides BPM control of our overall water treatment and reuse as we strive to become even more environmentally sustainable. It also shows the community our commitment to long-term manufacturing in Peshtigo.”

The general contractor is CR Meyer in Oshkosh with MJB Industries of Marinette serving as the excavating contractor and ISG Inc. in Green Bay as the design engineering firm.

The facility is scheduled to be complete Oct. 1.