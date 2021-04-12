Customs facility opens at Sheboygan airport

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The U.S. Customs facility at the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport is now open.

The project started in the fall of 2019 as a partnership between the county, Kohler Co. and the Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics. According to a news release, both corporate and general aviation will be able to fly directly from abroad to Sheboygan County.

The facility was originally supposed to open in time for the Ryder Cup last fall, but the international golf tournament was pushed back to this fall due to the pandemic. The airport is now set to welcome fans for the Ryder Cup as well as fans for a NASCAR race planned at Road America this summer.

The customs office is just one part of the airport’s $5 million project. The new facility also will be home to the airport’s new general aviation terminal and administration offices. Foreign and domestic pilots and passengers will be able to use the facility for pit stops, weather checks and a place to meet with family and friends.

The Sheboygan County Memorial Airport says it provides $25.9 million in annual economic output for the community and is home to several related businesses, including fueling, aircraft storage and maintenance.