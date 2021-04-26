EAA expanding with $6.2M addition

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Experimental Aircraft Association is building a $6.2 million addition to its Aviation Center. It’s part of Project 21, a plan to expand and update the facilities.

A youth education center and pilot proficiency center will be added to the center, creating a state-of-the-art aviation education and training destination. The 30,000-square-foot addition is located on the south side of the museum’s Eagle Hangar.

“While the EAA Aviation Museum highlights more than a century of accomplishments in personal flight, a major part of EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation is to offer high-level programming for current and future pilots,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Project 21 brings that vision to reality, and further strengthens Oshkosh as the home for those who pursue their dreams of flight.”

Construction will begin immediately on the project, which is the first expansion of EAA’s Aviation Center in more than 20 years.

Project 21 is Phase One of EAA’s long-range plan for its museum, which transforms the facility into one that encompasses history, training, and education. Completion of construction is expected by May 2022, with a grand opening scheduled for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 in July of that year.