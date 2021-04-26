Eggers pursues $16M expansion project

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Eggers Division LLC, a manufacturer of doors and countertop surfaces, is expanding its facility in Neenah, along with capacity growth of its Two Rivers facility — a $16 million project expected to create 111 jobs over the next three years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project by authorizing up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Eggers will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“The decision by Eggers to invest here in Wisconsin shows the company’s sustained commitment to our state and its workforce,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC.

Eggers Division LLC and its parent entity, VT Industries Inc., are moving some of their business from Texas to Wisconsin, prompting the expansion in Neenah and growth in Two Rivers. The total project costs are estimated at $16 million for an addition, renovations, machinery and equipment.

In Neenah, the company is adding 45,000 square feet to house a new production line, receiving area and warehouse space. The company also is renovating an older portion of the facility as employee spaces. An older part of the facility will be demolished to enhance the entrance for trucks heading to the receiving docks.

This project is step one of a three-year plan to increase output. Future steps include adding employees, equipment and automation to certain areas. In Two Rivers, the company expects to increase sales out of its facility after moving some door production from Texas. The decision was made to move this production to Two Rivers to capitalize on the state-of-the-art facility in Two Rivers, the workforce in Wisconsin and the close proximity of support systems for this production. The company has plans for a new layout of the facility and increased workforce.

In addition to the 111 jobs expected to be created by Eggers Division, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 88 additional jobs in the region. Those 199 total new jobs are expected to generate $340,950 in state income tax revenue annually.