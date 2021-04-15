Grant brings broadband to Florence County

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Bug Tussel Wireless collaborated with Florence County to win a $227,248 grant from the Public Service Commission to improve broadband coverage in the county.

The funds are part of a larger PSC grant announcement of $28.4 million to expand high-speed broadband internet access in 44 Wisconsin counties.

Bug Tussel is investing $681,743 as match grant funding to build one new wireless tower and install fixed wireless service on the new tower as well as six existing towers in Florence County. Five sites will use a Cambium product providing a maximum 100 Mbps download speed, and two sites will use a MIMO LTE product also offering a maximum 100 Mbps download speed.

This project has the potential to reach 71 businesses and 3,377 households in Florence County. This is the second PSC fixed wireless grant award to Florence County. It began actively focusing on improving broadband service to its outlying rural townships after schools switched to online learning last spring due to the pandemic.