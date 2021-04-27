Green Bay adding 2 nonstop flights

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Sun Country Airlines is adding new, nonstop service from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Fla., and Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

The new flights will begin in December. All Sun Country flights will be nonstop. In addition to the Green Bay flights, Sun Country announced it was adding 16 new nonstop routes and eight other airports to its network.

“We are excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines to Northeast Wisconsin, and we know people will enjoy their low fares and quality service to these two great destinations,” said GRB Airport Director Marty Piette. “As the number of people traveling continues to increase, this new service will make traveling to warm, sunny destinations easier and more affordable than ever before.”