Green Bay Chamber, Kewaunee announce partnership

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Kewaunee County Economic Development Corp. is partnering with the Greater Green Bay Chamber to promote the economic diversity and growth of Kewaunee County.

“As our businesses and residents come out of the pandemic, this unique partnership positions us to improve our delivery of services as well as develop new strategies that will drive positive economic outcomes for our county,” KCEDC Executive Director Ben Nelson said in a statement.Kewaunee County is part of the larger Green Bay Metropolitan Statistical Area of 326,000 people; as such, Kewaunee’s economy is intertwined with the greater Green Bay economic region. The entire MSA includes Oconto, Kewaunee and Brown counties.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, KCEDC will partner with the economic development arm of the Greater Green Bay Chamber to expand and improve the KCEDC Business Retention & Expansion program, improve data resources and provide greater access to services and resources for the broader business community the KCEDC supports and promotes in Kewaunee County.

“Together, GGBC and KCEDC created this partnership to mutually promote the economic diversity of Kewaunee County and the region as a whole,” said Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.