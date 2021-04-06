Insight names Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Insight Publications is excited to announce the 2021 Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners. A panel of judges choose to honor the following women for making a difference in their communities and industries:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Susan May, Fox Valley Technical College

Corporate Leader: Heather Schimmers, Ascension Wisconsin

Business Owner: Natasha Torry, Legal Action of Wisconsin, Rooted Law, LLC

Mentor: Andrea Holdorf, Oshkosh Area School District

Difference Maker — Community: Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, St. Norbert College

Difference Maker — Nonprofit: Rosangela Berbert, Samaritan Counseling Center

Young Influencer: Claire Paprocki, Brown County Health & Human Services

Resiliency Award: Yee Lee Vue, Appleton Public Library and co-owner of Bowl 91 and Little Siam

The winners will be honored during a luncheon on Aug. 3 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay. Please visit insightonbusiness.com/women to keep up to date with information on the Women of Influence in the New North Region luncheon.

Insight also would like to congratulate all of our nominees: