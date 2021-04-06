Insight names Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners

Posted on Apr 6, 2021 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive.
Insight Publications

Insight Publications is excited to announce the 2021 Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners. A panel of judges choose to honor the following women for making a difference in their communities and industries:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Susan May, Fox Valley Technical College
  • Corporate Leader: Heather Schimmers, Ascension Wisconsin
  • Business Owner: Natasha Torry, Legal Action of Wisconsin, Rooted Law, LLC
  • Mentor: Andrea Holdorf, Oshkosh Area School District
  • Difference Maker — Community: Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, St. Norbert College
  • Difference Maker — Nonprofit: Rosangela Berbert, Samaritan Counseling Center
  • Young Influencer: Claire Paprocki, Brown County Health & Human Services
  • Resiliency Award: Yee Lee Vue, Appleton Public Library and co-owner of Bowl 91 and Little Siam

The winners will be honored during a luncheon on Aug. 3 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay. Please visit insightonbusiness.com/women to keep up to date with information on the Women of Influence in the New North Region luncheon.

Insight also would like to congratulate all of our nominees:

  • Jackie Anhalt, ThedaCare
  • Kate Baer, United Way of Sheboygan County
  • Kimberly Barrett, Lawrence University
  • Lisa Benson, Ledgeview Partners
  • Beth Borgen, Lakeland University
  • Sarah Bornemann, Lakeshore Technical College
  • Dana Brill, JDRF
  • Tammy Brzeczkowski, Dynamic Designs Unlimited, LLC
  • Tara Brzozowski, Element
  • Mary Burich, Schneider
  • Stephanie Carlin, Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods
  • Michelle Dejno, O’Connor Connective
  • Jessica Diederich, Freedom House Ministries
  • Alison Fiebig, The Boldt Co.
  • Sandy Fragale, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists
  • Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare
  • Ann Franz, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
  • Sandy Friess, Wipfli LLP
  • Michelle Froehlke, R&R Insurance Services
  • Tammy Geenen, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
  • Julie Gile, Julie M. Gile Photography
  • Jodi Gonzales, Jodi Rose Studio, LLC
  • Milly Gonzales, HELP of Door County
  • Kate Guth, KLG Designs
  • Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • Jo Ann Hall, Moraine Park Technical College
  • Tiffany Holtz, Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group
  • Beth Hudak, House of Hope
  • Sharon Hulce, Employment Resource Group, Inc.
  • Ginelle Hussin, The Boldt Co.
  • Jody Jedlicka, The Sisterhood of Success podcast
  • Joan Johnson, Reset.Life, Inc.
  • Vaya Lauren Jones, WiscoBiscotti
  • Amber Keehan, Burger Boat Co.
  • Jayne Lang, Blaze Sports & Fitness
  • Holly Lifke, The Boldt Co.
  • Rachel Lom, “The Sisterhood of Success” podcast
  • Amy Meinhardt, Compassionate Connections Center
  • Jessica Neitzel, Accurate Imaging, Inc.
  • Bridget Krage O’Connor, O’Conner Connective
  • Sarah Pielhop, Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home
  • Nicole Polarek, Nature’s Way
  • Nina Nolan Rouse, St. Norbert College
  • Anne Smith, Lakeside Foods
  • Michelle Sternard, Nicolet National Bank
  • Denise Wittstock, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheboygan County
  • Chris Woleske, Bellin Health
  • Sheng Lee Yang, Us 2 Behavioral Health Care