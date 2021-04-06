Insight names Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners
Posted on Apr 6, 2021 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive.
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Insight Publications is excited to announce the 2021 Women of Influence in the New North Region Award winners. A panel of judges choose to honor the following women for making a difference in their communities and industries:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Susan May, Fox Valley Technical College
- Corporate Leader: Heather Schimmers, Ascension Wisconsin
- Business Owner: Natasha Torry, Legal Action of Wisconsin, Rooted Law, LLC
- Mentor: Andrea Holdorf, Oshkosh Area School District
- Difference Maker — Community: Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, St. Norbert College
- Difference Maker — Nonprofit: Rosangela Berbert, Samaritan Counseling Center
- Young Influencer: Claire Paprocki, Brown County Health & Human Services
- Resiliency Award: Yee Lee Vue, Appleton Public Library and co-owner of Bowl 91 and Little Siam
The winners will be honored during a luncheon on Aug. 3 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Green Bay. Please visit insightonbusiness.com/women to keep up to date with information on the Women of Influence in the New North Region luncheon.
Insight also would like to congratulate all of our nominees:
- Jackie Anhalt, ThedaCare
- Kate Baer, United Way of Sheboygan County
- Kimberly Barrett, Lawrence University
- Lisa Benson, Ledgeview Partners
- Beth Borgen, Lakeland University
- Sarah Bornemann, Lakeshore Technical College
- Dana Brill, JDRF
- Tammy Brzeczkowski, Dynamic Designs Unlimited, LLC
- Tara Brzozowski, Element
- Mary Burich, Schneider
- Stephanie Carlin, Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods
- Michelle Dejno, O’Connor Connective
- Jessica Diederich, Freedom House Ministries
- Alison Fiebig, The Boldt Co.
- Sandy Fragale, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists
- Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare
- Ann Franz, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
- Sandy Friess, Wipfli LLP
- Michelle Froehlke, R&R Insurance Services
- Tammy Geenen, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
- Julie Gile, Julie M. Gile Photography
- Jodi Gonzales, Jodi Rose Studio, LLC
- Milly Gonzales, HELP of Door County
- Kate Guth, KLG Designs
- Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Jo Ann Hall, Moraine Park Technical College
- Tiffany Holtz, Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group
- Beth Hudak, House of Hope
- Sharon Hulce, Employment Resource Group, Inc.
- Ginelle Hussin, The Boldt Co.
- Jody Jedlicka, The Sisterhood of Success podcast
- Joan Johnson, Reset.Life, Inc.
- Vaya Lauren Jones, WiscoBiscotti
- Amber Keehan, Burger Boat Co.
- Jayne Lang, Blaze Sports & Fitness
- Holly Lifke, The Boldt Co.
- Rachel Lom, “The Sisterhood of Success” podcast
- Amy Meinhardt, Compassionate Connections Center
- Jessica Neitzel, Accurate Imaging, Inc.
- Bridget Krage O’Connor, O’Conner Connective
- Sarah Pielhop, Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home
- Nicole Polarek, Nature’s Way
- Nina Nolan Rouse, St. Norbert College
- Anne Smith, Lakeside Foods
- Michelle Sternard, Nicolet National Bank
- Denise Wittstock, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sheboygan County
- Chris Woleske, Bellin Health
- Sheng Lee Yang, Us 2 Behavioral Health Care
