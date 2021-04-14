K-C to move 250 jobs to Chicago, names new group president

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Kimberly-Clark announced it will move more than 250 positions in sales, marketing and executive management from Wisconsin to Chicago, where it will open a new commercial center for its North American consumer products in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

More than 2,500 employees will remain in Wisconsin, the company stated. The Neenah campus will become the North American Innovation, Technology and Supply Center.

K-C also announced an executive leadership change. Russ Torres, president of Kimberly-Clark Professional, was named group president of Kimberly-Clark North America, taking over for Kim Underhill, who is departing the company after a 33-year tenure. In his new role, Torres will lead Kimberly-Clark’s North American consumer business.

A successor to Torres at Kimberly-Clark Professional will be named in the near future. Torres will continue to report to Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark chairman and CEO.

Torres joined Kimberly-Clark in 2020 with more than 20 years of experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning key senior leadership roles at Bain & Co., Mondelez International/Kraft Foods and Newell Brands.

Underhill, who rose through the ranks of Kimberly-Clark, began her career in 1988 as a process engineer and led several of the company’s most strategic businesses, including the UK, Western Europe, Kimberly-Clark Professional, and the North American consumer business.

“Kim is an outstanding leader who embodied the Kimberly-Clark culture. Her career was built on trust, teamwork and a drive for results,” Hsu said. The care she exhibited for our consumers, community and most of all, our people, will be long admired, and we are grateful for the example she set for the past 33 years.”