Kohler Power Systems expansion underway

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Kohler Power Systems, a business within the Kohler Co. Power Group, is adding 155,000 square feet to its manufacturing facility in Sheboygan County town of Mosel.

The project, which is currently underway, includes a state-of-the-art production and testing space and additional warehousing, as well as a world-class customer experience center.

The expansion will support Kohler’s continued growth in its key strategic markets — specifically mission critical and data center segments.

“This strategic capital investment helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and grow market share for many years to come,” Brian Melka, group president of Kohler Power, said in a release.

Kohler Power Systems’ business continues to grow as demand increases for large industrial diesel generators — greater than 2,000 kilowatts — and integrated power systems being designed and built in the factory. Kohler is the only generator manufacturer to provide factory-built enclosures in this range, and supply a completely integrated system from a single facility.

This is the facility’s second major expansion in the last eight years, following a decade of sustained growth and successful product introductions.