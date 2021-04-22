Organizations, businesses win Main Street Awards
Posted on Apr 22, 2021 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Several regional organizations and businesses were honored with Wisconsin Main Street Awards, which are sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
New North winners include:
- Best COVID Response: Definitely De Pere and City of De Pere, winner; Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership and City of Fond du Lac, honorable mention.
- Best New Building: Graham Sweet Shoppe, Tigerton, winner.
- Best Business Success Story: Barber Rich’s Barbershop, Omro, winner.
- Best Downtown Revitalization Initiative — Connect Communities Under 12,000: Elite Smiles Dental, Little Chute, co-winner.
- Best Business Retention Effort: Friends of Farmer’s Wife, Omro, winner.
- Best Volunteer Engagement: Rotary Square Beautification Project, Ripon, winner.
- Best Façade Rehab Over $20,000: Saks Holdings LLC, De Pere, winner.
- Best Historic Restoration: Historic Mapes Hotel, Ripon, winner.
- Executive Director Years of Service Awards: Five years — Brian Johnson, On Broadway – Green Bay, Roger Russove, Two Rivers; 10 years — Shirl Breunig, Sheboygan Falls; 14 years — Amy Hansen, Fond du Lac; and 29 years — Craig Tebon, Ripon.
