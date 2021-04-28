State grant to help Heidel House reopen

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Green Lake received a $250,000 state grant to help renovate and reopen the Heidel House Hotel and Resort.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support substantial redevelopment of the interior buildings to reopen the hotel and resort, which has been closed since May 2019.

“This project will not only bring new jobs to the city but will also bring more visitors to enjoy the many amenities Green Lake has to offer,” Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, said in a statement.

The city is working with Green Lake Hotel Group LLC, which purchased the 18-acre property in 2020. Interior renovations to be done include the hotel public and common spaces, restaurants and guest rooms. The hotel will have two bars and two restaurants, an indoor pool, fitness center, game room, gift shop, business center and conference facilities. The project is expected to be completed this spring and is slated to open in June.

Guest rooms will have new bathrooms, flooring, window treatments and furniture. Restaurants will include added space, a new lobby, a bar and new flooring.

The hotel will be franchised as the Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center under the Ascend Collection by Choice Hotels International, and the new resort will employ an estimated 48 people.

Heidel House was originally built in 1890 as a private estate, and in 1950 it became Heidel House Resort, serving locals and tourists in Green Lake for over 70 years. The hotel has 115 rooms with outdoor amenities including a pool, recreation areas, docks and direct access to Green Lake.