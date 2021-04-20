TEDxUW-Green Bay returns

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The TEDxUW-Green Bay event is returning this fall after taking last year off due to the pandemic. The 2021 event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Weidner Center.

Speaker applications are being accepted through May 10. If you would like to be considered as a speaker go here and fill out the applicant survey.

The TED organization exists to share “ideas worth spreading,” said Jennie Young, director for TedxUW-Green Bay 2021 and an associate professor of English. “TEDx events are intended to showcase the unique ideas and expertise relevant to a local community. Our Green Bay community encompasses diverse cultural and intellectual resources, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to hold this event to celebrate that.”

TEDx provides chosen speakers with the opportunity to work with content and presentation coaches before their presentations.