$8.38M in grants awarded to fight poverty

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership awarded a record-breaking $8.38 million in new grants and $6.39 million grants distributed to 235 nonprofit organizations supporting innovative programs helping those in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Grants are focused on programs in Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Oshkosh that reduce poverty by creating economic stability, increasing access to education, building family support and social connection, and improving health and wellness.

Award breakdowns for new grants and multi-year grants across the region for 2020 are:

Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region: New $3,563,979 and distributed multi-year $2,837,574

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation: New $2,917,790 and distributed multi-year $2,199,868

Oshkosh Area Community Foundation: New $1,896,571 and distributed multi-year $1,356,216

Funding for the grants is generated by the U.S. Venture Open, the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. In 2020, the event raised $4.64 million for the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, and 100 percent of every dollar donated is invested into the region. Since 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has granted $40 million to nonprofits.

A grantmaking match of $800,000 each from the J. J. Keller Foundation and U.S. Venture, $250,000 from Oshkosh Corp. and $200,000 from both ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation lead this effort.

Click here for a list of the grant recipients.