Boys & Girls Club campaign tops $10M fundraising goal

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s Great Futures Campaign raised more than $10 million, surpassing its $9.875 million goal.

The Great Futures 2020 Campaign is the organization’s multifaceted push to meet the developmental needs of a growing population of young people. By 2023, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley hopes to increase the number of young people it serves on average each school day from a pre-pandemic number of 1,300 to 1,700.

In 2020, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley evolved to meet the everchanging needs of the community’s youth and families, including opening its doors to support the children of essential workers, offering virtual club programming and providing more than 85,000 meals at its club locations.

The recent addition of the Bergstrom Automotive Youth Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Menasha was one of many facilities made possible by the Great Futures Campaign. Other campaign objectives include new safety and security systems at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Appleton and Menasha, and the opening of two new school-based Boys & Girls Clubs — James Madison Middle School, which opens in June, and Little Chute Intermediate School, which opened in March. In addition, the campaign will allow the Boys & Girls Club to increase its STEM educational supports, a career readiness lab and an expansion of the organization’s varied, no-cost mental and behavioral health services.