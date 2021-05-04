Cruisers Yachts, Marquis Yachts announce ownership changes

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Florida-based MarineMax Inc., the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, has acquired KCS International Inc., better known as Cruisers Yachts, headquartered in Oconto. Cruisers is recognized as one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium yachts.

In late April, Cruisers announced the expansion of its capacity with the purchase of the 216,000-square-foot production facility of Marquis/Carver Yachts in Pulaski. The expansion will allow Cruisers to more than double its capacity over time.

When Cruisers announced the purchase, it said it anticipated hiring approximately 150 additional crew members to work at the acquired Pulaski facility and approximately 75 additional crew members to work at its Oconto facility.

With over 100 years of heritage, Cruisers has successfully navigated through various industry cycles and grown through innovation and product leadership. After launching the Cantius yacht series in 2011, Cruisers’ growth and market share accelerated.

The company successfully navigated through the 2020 pandemic, producing revenue of over $75 million. Cruisers’ dealer network includes SkipperBud’s and Silver Seas Yachts, which were acquired by MarineMax in October, plus five recently added MarineMax locations. Combined, MarineMax accounts for nearly half of Cruisers’ revenue on an annual basis.