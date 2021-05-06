DOT approves $1M grant for Marinette road project

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

A road project in Marinette tied to increased work at Fincantieri Marinette Marine will receive a $1 million Transportation Economic Assistance grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The grant supports a $2.6 million reconstruction of Ludington Street in Marinette that will provide better access to the FMM shipbuilding facility. Last year, FMM received a $795 million contract to build the first of up to 10 frigates for the U.S. Navy. If all 10 frigates are built, the contract could be worth up to $5.6 billion.

“We are proud to be partners with Fincantieri and the city of Marinette in this tremendous project, which not only will create jobs and stimulate the local economy but will also show the world the type of high-quality and technologically advanced products that are made right here in Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a release.

Ludington Street will be reconstructed from the U.S. 41/Hall Avenue intersection east to Stanton Street near the entrance of FMM’s shipyard. The project will reinforce the road base as well as add new pavement and stormwater drainage. The work is expected to begin later this year and be completed in fall 2022.

FMM is making $200 million in site improvements related to its frigate contract. Over the past five years, WisDOT also has awarded $34 million directly to FMM from the Harbor Assistance Program to improve its shipyard.