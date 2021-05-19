FVTC, Madison College sign credit transfer agreement

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fox Valley Technical College students can earn an associate in arts or an associate in science degree through a new credit transfer agreement with Madison College.

The FVTC students earn would then transfer to a four-year university, where they can complete their bachelor’s degree.

The Collegiate Transfer Associate Degree is a 60-credit program that gives students flexibility to choose courses that will maximize transferability in several pre-major disciplines, such as engineering, education, math, science and technology, and arts and humanities.

General education courses like English, math, science and fine art will be offered in person and online at FVTC and online at Madison College. Once students earn an associate degree, they can transfer to several private colleges or within the UW System, including UW-Madison, to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Taking classes through the Collegiate Transfer program will save FVTC students up to 30 percent over the cost of a four-year university in Wisconsin. Students enrolled in the program are eligible for financial aid.

“College can be expensive, and we all want to make sure we are using our resources wisely,” said Dr. Jennifer Lanter, FVTC dean of general studies. “This partnership provides students in the FVTC district something we haven’t had at before: the opportunity to complete general education coursework in a program that is financial aid eligible.”

FVTC will begin offering the program to students in the fall 2021 semester.