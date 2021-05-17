GB Chamber concierge program aids talent recruitment

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Community Concierge program is a new talent attraction-focused program to enhance the recruitment and integration process for area businesses.

Run by the Greater Green Bay Chamber, the concierge program is an outgrowth of talent attraction work focused on contributing to the community’s economic vitality through a multipronged approach.

Chamber member businesses indicated a concierge service would be instrumental to an overarching talent attraction and retention strategy, said Eric Vanden Heuvel, vice president of talent and education with the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

As part of the program, people relocating to the area receive customized Greater Green Bay community tours, new hire individual or family integration assistance, accompanying partner career support, and customized and special events available upon request.

“Our focus is on the community and businesses we serve, and without a doubt, we know that obtaining enough skilled and talented workforce is the No. 1 issue organizations struggle with,” said Laurie Radke, president and CEO, Greater Green Bay Chamber. “Our role is to be the leader in identifying different ways to attract and retain talent in the community by selling job candidates and new hires on the Greater Green Bay community.”

Click here to learn more about the concierge program’s offerings.