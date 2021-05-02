Green Bay Chamber awards nominees named

Posted on May 2, 2021 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
The Greater Green Bay Chamber has announced the nominees for its 2021 Business Recognition Luncheon Awards, which will be held June 8 as a livestreamed event.

Here is a complete list of this year’s nominees:

Cornerstone Award: Fly Me Flag, GLC Minerals and Wipfli LLP.

Entrepreneurial Award: Black Sheep Pub & Grill, Evolved Habitat LLC, N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry, Reynolds Packaging and The Press Times.

 Growth Award: 5G Benefits, American Tent, InitiativeOne, La Java Roasting House, McDonald Companies, RC Mowers and Roots on 9th.

 Resiliency Award — Small Company: Aurora’s Apothecary, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, NEW Fusion Dance & Performing Arts, Roots on 9th and Village Roasters

Resiliency Award — Medium Company: Black Sheep Pub & Grill, Curative Connections and Vye.

Resiliency Award — Large Company: Schneider, St. Norbert College and Woodside Senior Communities.

The livestream will begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. on June 8. A link to the livestreamed event will be emailed to registrants the day before the event. Registration for the event is $20.