Green Bay Chamber awards nominees named

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Greater Green Bay Chamber has announced the nominees for its 2021 Business Recognition Luncheon Awards, which will be held June 8 as a livestreamed event.

Here is a complete list of this year’s nominees:

Cornerstone Award: Fly Me Flag, GLC Minerals and Wipfli LLP.

Entrepreneurial Award: Black Sheep Pub & Grill, Evolved Habitat LLC, N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry, Reynolds Packaging and The Press Times.

Growth Award: 5G Benefits, American Tent, InitiativeOne, La Java Roasting House, McDonald Companies, RC Mowers and Roots on 9th.

Resiliency Award — Small Company: Aurora’s Apothecary, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, NEW Fusion Dance & Performing Arts, Roots on 9th and Village Roasters

Resiliency Award — Medium Company: Black Sheep Pub & Grill, Curative Connections and Vye.

Resiliency Award — Large Company: Schneider, St. Norbert College and Woodside Senior Communities.

The livestream will begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. on June 8. A link to the livestreamed event will be emailed to registrants the day before the event. Registration for the event is $20.