Manitowoc receives $600,000 brownfields grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $600,000 brownfield grant to the City of Manitowoc.

The funds come from the EPA’s Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup Grants and will help Manitowoc and its partner, Two Rivers, to assess and clean up abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment.

Priority sites include the Village Square and a railyard and coal transloading site in Manitowoc as well as the Jay Streu property in Two Rivers.

This is Manitowoc’s sixth EPA brownfield grant. The city used previous funding to clean up the former Manitou Manor and Mirro Plant No. 3 as well as investigating 28 other properties. Private investment of over $61 million has been spent of redevelopment projects at these sites.

“The City of Manitowoc and our partners in Two Rivers and Progress Lakeshore continue to aggressively work on the redevelopment of key brownfield sites, and this grant has allowed us to once again access critical assessment funding through the EPA,” Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said in a press release. “We appreciate the continued support from the EPA, without which the visible progress currently underway in our communities and future projects would not be possible.”