Menasha mixed-use project receives state grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Menasha is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help revitalize the Historic Brin Theater site, which was damaged by a fire.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will support building a mixed-used development with commercial space and 43 apartment units on the theater’s former site, which was torn down in 2018 after a fire.

“A vibrant downtown is crucial to a city’s overall economic health and its quality of life, which is why one of WEDC’s top priorities is to support communities throughout the state as they invest in revitalizing their downtowns,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a release. “This development will make a real difference in Menasha by adding housing, increasing property values and encouraging future investment in the downtown area.”

Once constructed, the mixed-use building will include 8,000 square feet of commercial space with 16 residential housing units above, all connected by a skywalk to a four-story apartment building with 27 additional units. Project plans also include 46 underground parking stalls and approximately 55 surface parking stalls. The city will install a large regional underground stormwater retention facility under a newly constructed public thoroughfare.

Menasha Community Development Director Sam Schroeder said the plan is “an iconic and influential project that will lead a path of urban renewal and growth in our downtown.”

The city is working with developer The Brin LLC to acquire the site, complete the remaining demolition and construct the new building. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

Menasha and the developer view this project as a catalyst development for downtown Menasha and have a second development site planned for a future restaurant.