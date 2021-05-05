New North schools receive fab lab grants

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

New North school districts were among 28 statewide to receive fabrication lab grants as part of a total of more than $635,000 awarded through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Districts can use the funds to establish or expand fab lab facilities.

“The fab labs program engages students in science, math and engineering, allowing them to create and invent all sorts of things from robots to 3D models,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “The skills learned in Wisconsin’s fab labs can help prepare our kids for their future, including good-paying jobs in technology and manufacturing, which are critically important for our state’s future and our economy.”

A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Labs Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle school, junior high or high school students.

Districts in the New North receiving grants include:

Montello School District, $25,000

Southern Door County School District, $25,000

Gresham School District, $19,500

Washington Island School District, $25,000

Sturgeon Bay School District, $25,000

School District of Florence, $5,126

Kiel Area School District, $17,244

School District of Omro, $25,000

In addition to the grants, WEDC has developed a fab lab resource webpage. Content for the page was provided by the UW-Stout and Fox Valley Technical College.