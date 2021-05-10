New North turns focus to talent at May 12 event

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Talent will be in the spotlight for New North, Inc.’s third and final virtual event of its “Playbook for Recovery” series, running from 9 to 10 a.m. on May 12. The traditional large, in-person New North Summit is scheduled for June 10 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay and will mark the final event in the 2021 “Playbook” series.

The May 12 event includes an overview from New North’s Talent Task Force, focusing on today’s regional workforce and the skills and training they need for in-demand careers as well as the ways businesses and communities can attract the talent they need to remain competitive in a global economy.

Rebecca Deschane, vice president of talent development for New North, Inc., will lead a discussion of talent initiatives taking place in the region, including the partnership between New North and Mission Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to helping Wisconsin employers connect with transitioning service members, veterans and their family members.

Manny Vasquez of NAI Pfefferle will discuss the “Future of Office Space,” sharing industry trends around office occupancy rates, the popularization of hybrid work models, and the different look and feel of the office of the future.

The organization also will debut a new talent recruitment video and present an update on the region’s education and industry alliances. After the event, participants will be able to take part in virtual networking on the Meetaway platform, provided by Insight Publications.

Click here for online registration. The registration fee covers the upcoming virtual event and the in-person event.