NEWMA awards nominations open

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance has opened nominations for the 10th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards, which will be presented Oct. 26 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

The event spotlights the best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Over the past nine years, over 100 schools and manufacturing companies have been recognized.

The event also serves as one of NEWMA’s scholarship fundraisers. The auction that accompanies the awards dinner has raised over $100,000 for the scholarship fund. Since 2006, NEWMA has sponsored over $325,000 in college scholarships.

“The awards program is a celebration of the strong partnerships that have been formed between manufacturers and education,” said Jeff Anderson, president of Precision Paper Converters and NEWMA board chair. “It showcases best practices and provides other schools and manufacturers a roadmap they can replicate.”

Nominations close June 10. Click here for the nomination form. For more information, contact Ann Franz at (920) 498-5587 or email at [email protected]