Progress Lakeshore honors area businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Progress Lakeshore honored five businesses with its annual Excellence in Economic Development Awards, which recognize the best economic development projects and the year’s most influential leaders.

CORE Treatment Services received the Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual or emerging small business that has developed its ideas, products and/or services into a viable, competitive business, while positively impacting the community.

Doneff Companies received the Neighborhood Development Award for its work on the Schuette Building. The award recognizes innovative real estate development or reuse projects which are purposely built or adaptively reused to enhance the community.

Peter and Alex Allie received Economic Accelerator of the Year Award. This award recognizes an individual or organization that has played a key leadership role in economic development in the community.

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry received the Corporate Investment Award, which recognizes a business that has made a positive economic impact on the community through capital investment, enhancing its workforce and use of innovation.

The Community Enhancement Award was presented to the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA. This award recognizes a business or organization that has made a substantial impact on the quality of life in Manitowoc County.