Project features Sheboygan women-owned businesses

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

An upcoming virtual event will shine a spotlight on women-owned businesses in the Sheboygan area.

Developed by Belladonna Film Project, with assistance from the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, “Rising Tides” includes short film segments of women-owned businesses, a live question-and-answer session and a panel discussion, which will feature women leading social change movements in Sheboygan County.

“Specifically, these are smaller businesses that did not get a full two years under their belt before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” said Beah Travis, the film project’s writer and director.

The “Rising Tides” event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 20. The event is free. Click here to register.