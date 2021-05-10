Rockline Industries announces $19.7M expansion

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Rockline Industries Inc., a family-owned wet wipe manufacturer, is expanding a factory in Sheboygan — a $19.7 million project expected to create 54 jobs over the next three years.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting Rockline’s expansion with up to $380,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Rockline will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

“Rockline has a long history of supporting Sheboygan County and the state of Wisconsin,” said Craig Roush, executive vice president of Rockline Industries. “The WEDC’s assistance is welcomed and will help us continue to grow our presence here now and for years to come.”

Rockline plans to double its household disinfecting wipes manufacturing capacity, with most of the expansion taking place at its factory at 1113 Maryland Ave., Sheboygan. Two new production lines are planned at a cost of $19.7 million.

In addition to the 54 jobs expected to be created by Rockline, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 25 additional jobs in the region. Those 75 new jobs are expected to generate $127,467 in state income tax revenue annually.