Study: Mercury Marine delivers $5B impact to Fond du Lac

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

According to a new study conducted by Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Mercury Marine has more than a $5 billion annual economic impact on the Fond du Lac community — an increase of more than $1 billion per year from five years ago.

The study shows Mercury continues to be one of the top employers in the state of Wisconsin, now employing nearly 4,000 people at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac. Mercury’s employment in April 2020 was more than double what it was during the recession of 2009 and is now close to triple that number. Additionally, Mercury has a total employment impact of more than 11,000 jobs in the Fond du Lac community, meaning that each job at Mercury Marine supports an additional two full-time positions in Fond du Lac County.

“We understand our role as a steward of the community and are proud of the impact that we have had on Fond du Lac and the state of Wisconsin,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “Thanks to the support of our community, its leaders and leaders across the state, we have been able to continue to grow and that growth has had a very positive impact.”

The study also showed Mercury’s impact on retail activity in the region has increased 80 percent since 2016, accounting for more than $336 million in community retail sales. The strong economic trend is predicted to continue given the unprecedented demand for boating, fishing and outdoor recreation.

Earlier this year, Mercury introduced its new 7.6-liter V12 600hp Verado outboard engine, the largest outboard engine in the company’s history, which has already garnered new business and allowed Mercury to develop plans for future growth in Wisconsin to support new product and technology development.

Since 2008, Mercury has invested more than $1.5 billion in research and development and expansion to its global headquarters. More than 80 percent of the work completed during that growth was done with Wisconsin-based companies. Click here to see more results from the study.