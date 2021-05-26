Sturgeon Bay theater receives $250,000 grant for renovations

Posted by Insight Publications of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) awarded a $250,000 Community Development Investment (CDI) grant to the city of Sturgeon Bay to help renovate the Third Avenue Playhouse (TAP) Theater.

The WEDC’s CDI program sets out to help communities develop, especially in downtown areas. With TAP having a strong presence in the downtown Sturgeon Bay area, Managing Director Amy Frank hopes the renovations made with the grant funds will help Door County residents continue to be inspired by the arts.

Funds from the grant will go towards expanding TAP’s functionality. With accessible bathrooms, a secure box office, a concessions area and other new amenities, the facility will be able to handle larger events.