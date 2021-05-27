Weyauwega receives grant to renovate building, add apartments

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Weyauwega is receiving a $93,000 state grant to help renovate a vacant downtown building into commercial space and apartments.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The City of Weyauwega is working with the current owners of the property for the project. Significant remodeling of the building is needed to eliminate the dilapidated interior and repair the damaged roof. After renovations, the building will hold two commercial spaces on the first floor and two two-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

“The city will continue to work with developers and entrepreneurs to grow the downtown and business community to offer more opportunities for citizens and guests,” City Administrator Jeremy Schroeder said in a statement.

The renovated building will offer two storefronts with a main entrance vestibule on Main Street, and the apartments will have a private entrance on Main Street. Completion of the project is expected in June of 2022.

“We are excited to bring additional rental properties for commercial businesses and some new apartments available in the upper level of the building,” said Terrie Liebe, one of the owners of the property.