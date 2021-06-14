Charlize Theron announced as U.S. Venture Open headliner

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

U.S. Venture Inc. announced Academy Award-winning actor, United Nations Messenger of Peace and philanthropist Charlize Theron will be this year’s celebrity guest at the U.S. Venture Open. The funds raised at the annual event, being held in person on Wednesday, Aug. 11, aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

While Theron may be most recognized for her iconic film roles in “Monster,” “The Italian Job,” “Bombshell,” and “Mad Max – Fury Road,” she is equally known for her activism and philanthropic endeavor to create the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, community support of youth, and supporting their ability to keep themselves safe from HIV and reach their full potential.

“We’re grateful for the generous support of the U.S. Venture Open. Their commitment to ending poverty is truly inspiring and so aligned with the values of CTAOP. We are honored to be a beneficiary of their philanthropic efforts, and the support will strengthen CTAOP’s work to improve the lives of youth in Africa,” said Ashlee George, executive director of CTAOP.

Theron’s dedication to youth in Africa is one of the many reasons U.S. Venture leadership pursued her involvement in the U.S. Venture Open. Since 2001, the U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation and team members have supported VICODEC, a K-8 school in Kenya, along with collaborative partner Kenya Works. Through charitable giving, child sponsorship, employee trips and leadership support at VICODEC, U.S. Venture recognizes the work Theron and CTAOP are doing to invest in the next generation of leaders in Africa.

“U.S. Venture is committed to eliminating the root causes of poverty, and this event is truly a community-wide endeavor,” said John Schmidt, CEO and president of U.S. Venture, Inc. “We are proud to welcome Charlize Theron whose foundation is making an impact to help millions of African youth and people living with HIV.”

Theron will make a personal appearance at the U.S. Venture Open and be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.

Since 1986, the nation’s single-largest, one-day charity golf outing, $51 million has been raised and $41 million granted through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership to non-profits that end poverty with health and education being a large focus.