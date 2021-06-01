Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Clearwater Paper is closing its Neenah plant, putting 290 people out of work.

Company officials said Clearwater is moving away from the home paper business. The Neenah plant is part of the company’s consumer products division, making tissue products for grocery and drug stores and commercial customers.

The company said it will provide career assistance and work with the union and Department of Workforce Development to help workers receive training and other help to find new jobs.

“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost-effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” President and CEO Arsen Kitch wrote in a statement. “We are committed to supporting our people through this challenging time.”