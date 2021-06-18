Company sues to stop U.S. Postal contract

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

An Ohio company has sued the U.S. Postal Service to challenge a multibillion-dollar contract awarded to Oshkosh Corp. to produce a new line of delivery vehicles for the agency.

Workhouse Group was a finalist for the contract, which would be worth billions depending on how many vehicles the Postal Service needs. Oshkosh Corp. won the contract in February to build 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles over the next decade.

Oshkosh Corp. has filed as an intervenor in the case against the Postal Service, as it will be affected by the case’s outcome.