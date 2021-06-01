DCEDC accepting award nominations

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Door County Economic Development Corp. is seeking nominations for its annual awards, including three new offerings.

The awards salute and celebrate individuals and businesses in the Door County community that have made a significant impact economically through business development and innovative operation, adaptability, passion, ingenuity, civic engagement and community involvement.

The award winners will be announced at the DCEDC’s annual meeting in September. Here are the four award categories:

Women and Minority Owned Business of the Year — The Light Keeper Award is awarded to a Door County women or minority-owned business that shows vision, ingenuity, and passion to forever change the economy on the Door Peninsula.

New Business of the Year (less than three years) — The Range Lights Award represents the difficulties of opening and surviving in business as well as adaptability, and shows that determination can result in a product or service that shines a light and has improved the quality of life in Door County.

Established Business of the Year Award — The Lighthouse Award is awarded to a business that has proven to be a pillar in the community, one that is solid and well established with no signs of distress. It is a beacon that lights the way for residents and guests alike.

Lifetime Achievement — The Lantern Award is given to an individual, couple, family or nonprofit organization that has contributed a cumulative body of work resulting in significant positive economic impacts for the DCEDC or the community of Door County.

The deadline to apply is June 30. Click here to fill out a nomination or for more information.