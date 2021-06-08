FVTC announces final two candidates for president role

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Fox Valley Technical College presidential search committee has selected two candidates to recommend to the board of trustees in its search for a new president. Board chair Patty Van Ryzin announced the finalists today.

Charles Lepper, Ph.D., is vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He previously served as vice president for student affairs at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Va. Lepper earned a Doctor of Philosophy with an emphasis in educational administration from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Ind.; a Master of Education with an emphasis in secondary, higher and adult education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.; and a bachelor of arts in human resources and personnel management from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind.

Christopher Matheny, Ph.D., is executive vice president and chief academic officer at Fox Valley Technical College. He previously served as vice president for instruction and chief academic officer at Fox Valley Tech. Matheny earned a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organization and management from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago; and a bachelor of arts in psychology from DePaul University in Chicago.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the college community for their continued support in this process to identify who will be our next president,” Van Ryzin said. “Members of the presidential search committee have put in an exceptional effort and I want to personally thank them for their contributions.”

Each candidate will be at Fox Valley Technical College the week of June 14, where they will meet with college leadership, tour campus, interview with the full board and participate in forums.

Dr. Susan May, who has served for 13 years as president of the college, will retire effective July 31.