Manitowoc project receives another state grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Manitowoc is receiving a $98,000 state grant to investigate the environmental health of a 7.7-acre site on a Manitowoc River peninsula in the city’s downtown.

The funds from the Brownfield Site Assessment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. bring the total of WEDC funds dedicated to the River Point District to $524,550.

The newest funds will cover soil and groundwater investigation and reporting expenditures necessary before the state Department of Natural Resources allows redevelopment to move forward. The assessment should be completed by the end of the year.

Property development plans include the installation of streets, utilities, lighting, and possible trails and streetscape. The largest of the planned projects is an 87-unit apartment project that will be six stories. Another planned project is the relocation and expansion of PetSkull Brewing, which is expected to open in July. A new restaurant and recreational rental establishment also are planned for the development.

The River Point District consists of a 20.1-acre peninsula bound to the north, south and west by the Manitowoc River. The redevelopment of this former industrial peninsula has been part of the city’s vision for over 20 years.