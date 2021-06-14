Marinette Marine gets new CEO

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fincantieri Marinette Marine named Mark Vandroff as its new CEO starting July 7. Jan Allman, current CEO, accepted a new role in Fincantieri Marine Group’s Green Bay office as senior vice president of public affairs and community relations.

Just over a year ago, FMM won a contract worth up to $5.5 billion to build 10 frigate ships for the U.S. Navy.

Vandroff is a retired Navy captain and has been with Fincantieri Marine Group since early in 2021. He previously was the senior vice president of business development.

“Our company’s continued growth afforded us an opportunity to expand our senior leadership team and to better organize to exceed our customer’s needs,” said Dario Deste, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.

Vandroff reportedly spent over 30 years in the Navy and has a bachelor of science in physics from the United States Naval Academy and a master of science in applied physics from Johns Hopkins University.

Allman had run FMM since 2014. To learn more about FMM, please read our June cover story.