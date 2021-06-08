Menominee Tribe receives $1.5M in CARES funds

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Menominee Indian Tribe in Keshena to develop economic recovery strategies that will strengthen, diversify and add resilience to the regional economy.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin’s efforts to build economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Molly Ritner, EDA chief of staff. “This investment will allow the tribe to hire staff, conduct an economic development assessment of the Menominee Reservation and create a plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and future economic disruptions.”



This project is funded under the CARES Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.